Connecticut

United Airlines flight forced to return to Connecticut airport after engine part lands on runway

Five crew members and 124 passengers were onboard

By LeAnne Gendreau

NBC Universal, Inc.

A United Airlines flight that took off from Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, around 8 a.m. Thursday had to return to the airport after an issue with an engine and part of the plane ended up on the runway.

United said Flight 325, an Airbus A320, was heading from Bradley International Airport to Denver International Airport and it returned safely to Bradley to address an issue with one engine and a portion of the engine’s sound-dampening outer liner was found on the runway.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Five crew members and 124 passengers were onboard.

United said they are arranging other flights to get the passengers to Denver.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us