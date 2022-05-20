Union Blasts Musk After Misconduct Allegation: ‘Flight Attendants Are Not Just Another Accessory'

The head of the flight attendants union harshly criticized Elon Musk Friday following a report that the richest man in the world paid $250,000 to a SpaceX hostess who accused him of sexual misconduct.

The allegations and purported severance package were first reported Thursday by Insider.

Sara Nelson, president of the 50,000-member Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, weighed in after Musk took to Twitter, the social media platform he is trying to buy for $44 billion, to angrily dismiss the accusations from 2016 as "utterly untrue."

"Flight attendants are not just another accessory on Musk’s little rocket," Nelson said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com