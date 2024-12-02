Russia-Ukraine War

US will send Ukraine $725 million more in counter-drone systems, anti-personnel land mines

Ukraine has been pressing for more of the longer-range missiles to strike additional targets inside Russia.

By Tara Copp and Matthew Lee | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The United States is preparing to send Ukraine an additional $725 million in military assistance, including counter-drone systems and munitions for its High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, which could indicate more of the longer-range missiles are headed to the battlefield.

Two U.S. officials did not confirm whether the munitions for the HIMARS are the coveted ATACMS — the Army Tactical Missile System — but Ukraine has been pressing for more of the longer-range missiles to strike additional targets inside Russia.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the announcement before it was made public.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The package also includes more anti-personnel landmines that Ukraine is counting on to slow Russian and North Korean ground forces in the Kursk region.

This is a developing story.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine War
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us