Ukraine, Russia to Hold Talks on Thursday

Members of delegations from Ukraine and Russia, including Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky (2L), Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak (2R), Volodymyr Zelensky's "Servant of the People" lawmaker Davyd Arakhamia (3R), hold talks in Belarus' Gomel region on Feb. 28, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
SERGEI KHOLODILIN/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images

A top aide for Russian President Vladimir Putin says Ukrainians are on their way to Belarus for talks that have been scheduled for Thursday.

“As far as I know, the Ukrainian delegation has already departed from Kyiv, is en route ... We’re expecting them tomorrow,” Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, told reporters Wednesday evening.

According to Medinsky, the two sides agreed on the Brest region of Belarus, which borders Poland, as the site of the talks.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office confirmed to The Associated Press that the delegation is on its way, but gave no details on the time of the arrival.

Officials from the two countries also met on the Belarus border on Monday, but those talks seemed to yield no progress.

Russian and Ukrainian officials sat down for talks Monday in Belarus as fighting continued throughout Ukraine.
