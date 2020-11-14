nurse

UK Nurse Accused in Murder of 8 Babies Denied Bail

Police have described the case as “highly complex and very sensitive”

A prison van believed to contain former nurse Lucy Letby leaves Chester Crown Court on November 13, 2020 in Chester, England. Ms. Letby, who worked in the neo-natal unit at Countess of Chester Hospital, is accused of murdering eight babies between 2015 and 2016.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A British judge has denied bail to a nurse accused of murdering eight babies and the attempted murder of 10 other infants in a hospital’s neonatal unit.

Lucy Letby was charged with committing the offenses between 2015 and 2016 while she was working at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwestern England.

Letby, 30, appeared in the dock for the first time on Friday. She spoke only to confirm her name and remained passive during the hearing. Her lawyer applied for bail, but judge Steven Everett rejected the application. He also banned the publication of any information that may identify witnesses and the alleged victims.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 17 hours ago

New 170K COVID-19 Cases Record as Some States Order Lockdowns, Others Resist

Coronavirus 5 hours ago

Biden Faces Tough Choice of Whether to Back Virus Lockdowns

The nurse was arrested for the third time this week since a police investigation into the baby deaths at the hospital’s neonatal unit first began in 2017.

Detectives initially looked into the deaths of 15 babies between 2015 and 2016, and the probe later widened to include more than a dozen “non-fatal collapses” in infants in the same period.

Letby was previously arrested in 2018 and 2019, but had not been charged until this week.

Police have described the case as “highly complex and very sensitive” and declined to provide details.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

nurseChesterUK
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us