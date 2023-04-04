15 Arrested, 16 Taken to Hospitals After UConn Men's Basketball Win

Hundreds of UConn students took to the streets to celebrate the men's basketball win over San Diego State Monday night.

Some of them broke light poles and windows, turned a vehicle on its side and set fires set in trash bins and on wooden benches.

In all, 15 people were arrested and 16 people were transported to hospitals for evaluation, according to UConn.

UConn said the majority of those celebrating the Husky victory last night did so safely and responsibly, but “a small number chose to risk their safety and that of others by vandalizing or destroying property after the game.”

UConn Police will investigate the vandalism and other potential criminal offenses and the people responsible will face arrest and. If they are students, they could be sanctioned, which could include expulsion.

UConn said light poles in the center of campus were broken, as was glass in windows in some nearby buildings and a Student Union door.

UConn said 15 people have been arrested and charged with various crimes and most are UConn students.

None of the injuries to the 16 people who were transported to area hospitals for evaluation of injuries were considered to be significant, the school said.

UConn facilities operations crews worked into this morning to document and clean up the damage and the damage estimates are still being determined. UConn classes and academic operations continue today as regularly scheduled.

Down goes a light pole at @UConn. Students rowdy and lively on campus after @UConnMBB win the national championship. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/m1dNbklOGA — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChentv) April 4, 2023

The large crowd that gathered on the university's campus significantly scattered Tuesday morning. Lines of police officers were on campus dispersing students.

Damage on UConn Campus in Storrs

Fans climbed and took down several lamp posts. One lamp post was used to break one of the doors to the student union building.

NBC Connecticut A lamp post was used to break the glass of the student union building on UConn's campus.

The glass at a bus stop was also broken.

NBC Connecticut

DroneRanger captured video of what appears to be a couple of small fires on the university's campus.