UConn Expands Modified Quarantine to Entire Residential Campus in Storrs

The University of Connecticut is implementing a modified quarantine for the entire residential campus in Storrs due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

UConn Tweeted that the modified quarantine is for the entire residential campus beyond the buildings already quarantined. The modified quarantine starts at 5 p.m,. and extends until the residential system closes at 5 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Students will be required to take a COVID-19 PCR test before leaving for Thanksgiving break.