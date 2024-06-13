UConn

Coach Dan Hurley to hold news conference today after decision to stay with UConn

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - National Championship

UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley will be holding a news conference on Thursday afternoon after announcing that he will be staying with the Huskies rather than taking the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Monday, Hurley decided to turn down the Lakers’ offer, which was reported to be for six years and $70 million.

Following that decision, UConn released a statement from the coach who has led his team to back-to-back national titles.

“I am humbled by this entire experience. At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of the championship culture we have built at Connecticut,” Hurley said in the statement on Monday. “We met as a team before today’s workout and our focus right now is getting better this summer and connecting as a team as we continue to pursue championships.”

As the team works toward what fans hope will be a three-peat, David Benedict, director of athletics for UConn, said the university looks forward to Hurley’s continued leadership on and off the court.

"We are thrilled that Dan Hurley has made the decision to stay at UConn and continue building upon our championship tradition. He has helped return our men’s basketball program back to the pinnacle of the sport, including back-to-back NCAA Championships, and we’re grateful for his loyalty to UConn,” Benedict said.

UConn has scheduled a news conference with Hurley on Thursday at 2:45 p.m.

