UConn basketball

University of Connecticut coach Dan Hurley expected to announce decision on Lakers job: report

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - National Championship

ESPN reports that UConn coach Dan Hurley is expected to make a decision on Monday about whether he will stay with the Huskies and go for a third straight NCAA championship or become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hurley was in Los Angeles on Friday, where he met with the Lakers and they laid out “a compelling case” and a “compelling vision,” but he said he loves what he has at UConn, according to ESPN.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Hurley is the 19th head coach in UConn history. In 2023, he and UConn agreed to a six-year contract worth $32.1 million that goes through 2029.

Los Angeles Lakers Jun 6

Lakers targeting UConn's Dan Hurley to become next head coach: Report

March Madness Apr 9

UConn, coach Dan Hurley provide blueprint on how to succeed in the age of NIL, player transfers

NBC Connecticut reached out to UConn last week, but the university had no comment.

One person who did comment is Lakers legend Earvin Magic Johnson.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"I'm so excited and thrilled! This would be a game changer for the Lakers organization, LeBron, AD, the rest of the Laker players, Laker Nation and the NBA!," Johnson Tweeted.

See the Tweet here.

This article tagged under:

UConn basketball
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us