UConn Cancels Football Season Over COVID-19 Concerns

UConn has canceled its football season over COVID-19 concerns.

The Department of Athletics made the announcement Wednesday morning.

“After receiving guidance from state and public health officials and consulting with football student-athletes, we’ve decided that we will not compete on the gridiron this season,” director of athletics David Benedict said. “The safety challenges created by COVID-19 place our football student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk.”

The players will remain enrolled as fulltime students and will attend classes virtually or in-person, the school said.

After consulting with the players, UConn decided it was best for their student-athletes to sit out this season.

“The necessary measures needed to mitigate risk of football student-athletes contracting the coronavirus are not conducive to delivering an optimal experience for our team,” Benedict said. “Ultimately, the student-athletes would rather preserve their year of eligibility with an eye to competing under more typical circumstances during the 2021 season.”

Head coach Randy Edsall said this is a decision the team stands behind.

“We engaged and listened to the concerns of our football student-athletes and feel this is the best decision for their health, safety, and well-being,” Edsall said. “Our team is united in this approach and we will use this time to further player development within the program and gear ourselves to the 2021 season.”

The team has been on campus since early July. They have had no players test positive for COVID-19, according to the university.

UConn Athletics said it will be reaching out to season ticket holders and other supporters to explain options to them, including full refunds if requested.

As for other fall sports, UConn said it is working with the Big East on a plan moving forward.