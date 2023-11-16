U.S. crude prices fall nearly 4% as inventories rise

Johannes Eisele | Afp | Getty Images

U.S. crude prices fell nearly 4% on Thursday as supply rose amid demand worries in China.

The West Texas Intermediate December contract fell $3.06, or 3.99%, to $73.61 a barrel while the Brent January contract tumbled $3.02, or 3.72%, to $78.16 a barrel.

The U.S. on Wednesday reported that crude inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels last week while production held steady at a record 13.2 million barrels per day.

In China, meanwhile, refining throughput slowed in October from the prior month's high as industrial fuel demand weakened.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us