Vladislav Klyushin

U.S. Charges Russian Businessman With Hacking, Insider Trading

Hacking and insider trading charges were unsealed Monday in Boston against Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

A Russian with close ties to the Kremlin decided to take a ski vacation to Switzerland with his family on his private jet.

That was a big mistake, considering he was in the crosshairs of the FBI.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Hacking and insider trading charges were unsealed Monday in Boston against Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin after the United States secured his extradition from Switzerland. He had been arrested after stepping off the plane in March. Russia had urged the Swiss government not to send him to the U.S., according to Russian state media. 

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Vladislav KlyushinRussia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us