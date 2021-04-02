2 US Capitol Officers Hurt After Being Rammed by Car; Suspect Is Dead

A suspect shot outside the U.S. Capitol after ramming two Capitol Police officers with a car and jumping out with a knife has died, authorities said.

Two law enforcement officials told NBC News that, after striking two officers, the driver jumped out of the car with a knife and was shot by Capitol police.

The suspect died, NBC News' Pete Williams reported shortly after 2 p.m.

Both officers were injured and transported to a hospital, police said. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The Capitol complex is on lockdown, with no entry nor exit permitted, according to an email from U.S. Capitol Police.

Those outside were told to "seek cover." Those inside may move around within the buildings and underground between buildings, the email said.

NBC News' Leigh Ann Caldwell reported from inside the lockdown that a helicopter landed on the east front of the Capitol.

The National Guard is now guarding the barricade where the crime scene is located.

Friday's incident comes less than three months after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

