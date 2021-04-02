US Capitol

2 US Capitol Officers Hurt After Being Rammed by Car; Suspect Is Dead

The US Capitol Complex was placed on lockdown

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A suspect shot outside the U.S. Capitol after ramming two Capitol Police officers with a car and jumping out with a knife has died, authorities said.

Two law enforcement officials told NBC News that, after striking two officers, the driver jumped out of the car with a knife and was shot by Capitol police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The suspect died, NBC News' Pete Williams reported shortly after 2 p.m.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic

CDC: Fully Vaccinated People Can Travel in US Without Tests, Quarantines

George Floyd

Chauvin Trial: Police Lieutenant Says Kneeling on Floyd's Neck ‘Totally Unnecessary'

Both officers were injured and transported to a hospital, police said. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The Capitol complex is on lockdown, with no entry nor exit permitted, according to an email from U.S. Capitol Police.

Those outside were told to "seek cover." Those inside may move around within the buildings and underground between buildings, the email said.

NBC News' Leigh Ann Caldwell reported from inside the lockdown that a helicopter landed on the east front of the Capitol.

The National Guard is now guarding the barricade where the crime scene is located.

Friday's incident comes less than three months after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC Washington for more.

This article tagged under:

US CapitolCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us