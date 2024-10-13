Middle East

U.S. approves deployment of troops and antimissile system to Israel

It isn’t the first deployment of a THAAD system in Israel. Last year, Biden ordered its military placement in the Middle East after the Oct. 7 attacks.

By Courtney Kube | NBC News and NBC Staff

The U.S. has approved deploying THAAD anti-missile battery to Israel, a defense official told NBC News

Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, commonly called THAAD, is notable because it can defend against long-, medium- and short-range ballistic missiles.

In addition to sending the anti-missile system, the U.S. has also authorized the deployment of military personnel to Israel to help bolster the country's defense after attacks from Iran, according to the Pentagon press secretary, Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The U.S. actions underscore its "ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel, and to defend Americans in Israel, from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran," Ryder said.

It is not the first time the U.S. has stationed such a system inside Israel. Biden directed the military to deploy a THAAD battery to the Middle East last year after the Oct. 7 attacks to defend U.S. troops and interests in the region. The U.S. previously deployed a THAAD battery to Israel in 2019 for training and an integrated air defense exercise.

Israeli officials are on high alert for possible retaliatory strikes in Iran.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

On Sunday, a drone attack injured at least 60 people and killed four IDF soldiers in northern Israel. Hezbollah took credit for the attack.

U.S. & World

Music & Musicians 2 hours ago

Ye's former assistant alleges sex trafficking, sexual assault in amended suit against rapper

Donald Trump 3 hours ago

Man arrested outside SoCal Trump rally with loaded guns and fake passports

In addition, at least 22 people were killed in an Israeli attack on the Al-Mufti School in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza, according to the Gaza's government media office.

The victims included 15 children and women, the media office said. Around 80 people were injured.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Middle East
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us