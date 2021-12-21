WATCH: Two Taken Into Custody After Brawl Breaks Out at Miami Airport

Two people are in custody after a brawl broke out at Miami International Airport Monday night.

Miami-Dade police officers were called to gate H8 shortly after 6:30 p.m. after an airport employee reported a disturbance due to a delayed charter flight.

Upon arriving at the gate, officers then found an "unruly passenger" had taken the keys to an airport transport golf cart and refused to let the employee leave, police said.

Video footage shows a large crowd surrounding one of the officers, who had someone in a hold. The officer appears to be grabbed and pushed by the crowd when he then let go of his hold.

He could then be seen holding what appears to be a weapon while radioing for help with his other hand.

"Like airports across the country, MIA is seeing record-high passenger numbers this winter travel season. Unfortunately, that passenger growth has come with a record-high increase nationwide in bad behavior as well, such as the incident this evening at MIA," said MIA Director and CEO Ralph Cutié in a statement.

"Disruptive passengers face police arrest, civil penalties up to $37,000, being banned from flying, and potential federal prosecution. ... Please travel responsibly by getting to the airport extra early, being patient, complying with the federal mask law and airport staff, limiting your alcohol consumption, and notifying police at the first sign of bad behavior by calling 911.”

The circumstances surrounding the officer’s withdrawal of his weapon is being investigated, police said.