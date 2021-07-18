Two additional members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus who were fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19, the delegation said Sunday.

In a release from the House Democratic Caucus, the Texas Democrats have "decided to go beyond CDC guidance and provide daily rapid tests for all Members and staff in Washington D.C. for this week."

It was during this precautionary testing that the two additional members received positive results for COVID-19.

According to the release, the members who tested positive are "feeling good, with no symptoms or only mild symptoms."

On Saturday, three fully vaccinated members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus tested positive for COVID-19, the delegation said.