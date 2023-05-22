Ohio

Two Infants Found Dead in Garbage in Cleveland

Police said the mother of the child is a 16-year-old female

By Dennis Romero | NBC News

Cleveland
WKYC

A homicide investigation has been launched after two infants were found dead in a garbage can in Cleveland, Ohio, police said.

They were dead when officers found them Saturday night, according to public records made available by the Cleveland Division of Police. The cause and manner of death have not been released.

“Preliminary information indicates that the mother of the child, a 16-year-old female, had given birth to the babies days earlier,” police said in a statement

Police have not named the mother.

