Two 10-year-old boys killed after father flees from Wisconsin deputies, officials say

Two other children, the driver and his girlfriend were injured when the vehicle crashed after the driver sped away from a traffic stop, officials said.

Two 10-year-old Wisconsin boys were killed when their father sped away from a traffic stop, was chased and then crashed late Wednesday, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department said.

Two other children and the driver, the boys' father, were in critical condition, officials said.

A sheriff’s deputy pulled the driver over around 11:49 p.m. for speeding and having no plates, and the driver briefly stopped before he sped away, the sheriff’s department said.

There was a pursuit, and the vehicle crashed in a town around 11 miles away, the department said.

The sheriff’s department said the vehicle crashed on its own, without a collision with law enforcement.

