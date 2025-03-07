Delaware

Girls, 13, accused of using ‘Stanley cup' to beat fellow student, police say

The tumbler assault took place at Calvin R. McCullough Middle School on Feb. 28, 2025, Delaware State Police said

By Dan Stamm

Two teenagers face felony assault charges after Delaware State Police said the girls beat another 13-year-old girl on the head with a "metal Stanley cup" at their New Castle County middle school.

The beating took place on Feb. 28, 2025, inside Calvin R. McCullough Middle School along Chase Avenue in New Castle, Delaware, state police said.

"The investigation revealed a 13-year-old student from New Castle, DE, and a 13-year-old student from Wilmington, DE, struck a 13-year-old student multiple times in the head with a metal Stanley cup," police wrote in a March 7 news release.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A 12-year-old boy joined in on the beating, striking the victim with his hands, investigators said.

The girl who was beaten suffered serious head injuries and was hospitalized, police said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

School staff separated everyone and turned over the children to their guardians, police said.

Warrants were issued for each of the 13-year-old girls and the 12-year-old boy, investigators said. The girls later turned themselves in to state troopers.

U.S. & World

Student Loans 13 mins ago

Income-driven student loan repayment plans have been suspended. What to know

March Madness 26 mins ago

March Madness is coming, and women's players are calling out abuse on social media

Each girl -- who wasn't named due to be being a child -- was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault, second-degree conspiracy and weapon possession, police said. Each girl was released to a guardian on $7,500 unsecured bail.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us