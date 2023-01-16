TSA Finds Undeclared Anti-Tank Weapon in Checked Luggage at Texas Airport

TSA officers working at the San Antonio International Airport reported finding an undeclared weapon in checked baggage on Monday.

The TSA Southwest tweeted a photo of the weapon, saying it was an 84-millimeter caliber weapon and using it as an opportunity to remind all travelers traveling with weapons to check those weapons with the air carrier or risk facing fines and possibly legal trouble.

A spokesperson for the TSA told NBC 5 that the weapon was packed in checked baggage but hadn't been declared with the airline, as is required with all weapons.

The TSA didn't say specifically what the type of weapon was, but it appeared to be a Swedish-made Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle.

Today @TSA officers @SATairport discovered this 84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage. It was undeclared, as required when traveling with firearms or weapons. Here's info about traveling with firearm. https://t.co/FjDYDrQV0E #Monday #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/ax5sqxHNYX — TSA_SouthWest (@Tsa_SouthWest) January 16, 2023

The TSA said whenever weapons are found at the airport the agents contact the local police. The San Antonio Police Department will determine the next steps in this case. At this time, no charges have been announced but that could change depending on whether the weapon was lawfully owned or whether the person in possession of the weapon had previous criminal convictions. Any charges filed will be at the discretion of the SAPD and Bexar County District Attorney.

The TSA said fines, however, are issued by the agency regardless of any action taken by local law enforcement and that the traveler will typically learn the amount of any fine by letter after mitigating circumstances and priors are taken into consideration.

Travelers are not allowed to bring any firearms or weapons in carry-on luggage, however, "as long as a firearm/weapon is unloaded, packed in a hard-sided container, locked and declared with airlines it can travel in checked luggage."

The TSA said many items can be placed in checked luggage "as long as they’re not explosives, explosive replicas or certain incendiary devices."

Travelers with questions about what they can bring on an airplane can go to the TSA's website and visit the What Can I Bring? webpage for more information. The TSA also has a webpage with more information about traveling with ammunition and firearms.