Attorneys for Donald Trump have accepted service of the subpoena issued to the former president by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, a source familiar with the deliberations confirmed to NBC News.

Politico was first to report the acceptance of the subpoena.

The subpoena calls for the former president to testify either at the Capitol or by videoconference at 10 a.m. ET on Nov. 14 — after the midterm elections.

