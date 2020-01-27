What to Know President Donald Trump's rally Tuesday night at the Wildwoods Convention Center is already drawing a crowd.

People lined, some as early as Sunday, to ensure they get one of the 7,000 seats inside the rally.

Having a ticket to the Keep America Great Rally doesn't ensure a supporters get into the event hall.

The line of people, tents and blankets wrapped outside a Jersey Shore convention center looked like something reserved for a rock concert, as sausages cooked on the grill and people cheered, but this event is all about politics.

Not wanting to miss a chance to be in the same room as President Donald Trump, supporters were already lined up outside the Wildwoods Convention Center more than 24 hours before the president will speak.

Tuesday night’s reelection event is ticketed, but also first-come, first-serve. The people in line, snaking through multiple corrals by Tuesday morning, wanted to make sure they have one of the 7,000 or so seats for Tuesday night’s Keep America Great Rally featuring Democrat-turned-Republican U.S. Congressman Jeff Van Drew.

Drivers passing by Monday honked horns at folks in line, some waving Trump flags – a concertlike atmosphere that felt like family to some.

“For as cold as the weather is – and it’s been freezing – the people surrounding us are as warm as it’s been cold,” a bundled-up Nicki Micciche said. “We’ve found family.”

Micciche made the trip down to the Jersey Shore from Long Island to meet up with her sister, Mercedes Nunez, who came from North Carolina. They weren’t alone.

By Tuesday morning, a local business was grilling sausages as hundreds of Trump fans were lined up in multiple corrals behind the convention center. Some said they got in line starting Sunday.

Van Drew estimated that about 100,000 tickets have been requested, so the line is only expected to grow before doors open at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The entire Trump rally is giving a business boost to the Wildwoods during the normally slow winter season. Food trucks and vendors are selling items to the people in line.

NBC10 will continue to have full coverage of Trump’s rally on air and in our app.