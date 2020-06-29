Reddit

Trump Suspended From Twitch as Reddit Shuts Down Supporters' Forum

Reddit said the pro-Trump subreddit broke its rules against harassment and targeting.

President Donald Trump works on his phone during a roundtable at the State Dining Room of the White House June 18, 2020, in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Reddit said Monday it was banning about 2,000 subreddits, including "The_Donald," where supporters of President Donald Trump had gathered, in a crackdown the tech company said was aimed at communities that promote hate, NBC News reports.

“All communities on Reddit must abide by our content policy in good faith. We banned r/The_Donald because it has not done so, despite every opportunity,” Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said in a post on the site.

The announcement came on the same day that Twitch, a live streaming service, temporarily banned Trump for “hateful conduct.” The company, which is owned by Amazon, said in a statement that politicians had to follow the same rulebook for using its site as anyone else, and it cited Trump’s comments about Mexican immigrants.

U.S. & World

Coronavirus Jun 28

Virus Updates: Government Backtracking as Confirmed Cases Surge

Supreme Court 4 hours ago

Supreme Court Overturns Louisiana Law Restricting Abortion Access

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

RedditDonald Trumptwitch
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us