Trump Supporters Rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago Supporters line the side of the road waiting for President Donald Trump to drive past on Thursday in Allentown, Pa. 4 photos 1/4 AP Photo/Matt Rourke A man salutes as President Donald Trump's motorcade drives past on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Allentown, Pa. 2/4 AP Photo/Matt Rourke People line the side of the road waiting for the motorcade with President Donald Trump to drive past on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Allentown, Pa. 3/4 AP Photo/Matt Rourke Supporters line the side of the road waiting for the motorcade of President Donald Trump to drive past on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Allentown, Pa. 4/4 AP Photo/Evan Vucci People watch as a motorcade with President Donald Trump dives past on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Allentown, Pa.