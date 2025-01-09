Donald Trump

Trump shakes Pence's hand, talks with Obama before Carter funeral

Trump and Pence have not been seen together since leaving office four years ago.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

President-elect Donald Trump entered the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday morning ahead of Jimmy Carter's funeral, and he publicly interacted with his former vice president Mike Pence for the first time in four years.

The two shook hands before Trump took his seat next to former President Barack Obama. Those two were seen speaking and exchanging laughs during NBC News' special report.

The row with Obama and Trump also includes George and Laura Bush and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Trump and Pence have not been seen together since leaving office in 2021. Trump did not select Pence as his running mate again this year after Pence certified the 2020 election results against Trump's wishes.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

All five living U.S. presidents are in attendance for Carter's funeral on Thursday.

Jimmy Carter 2 hours ago

Live updates: Nation honors President Jimmy Carter with National Funeral Service

Jimmy Carter 2 hours ago

WATCH: Carter's casket depart US Capitol, arrive at Washington National Cathedral

Jimmy Carter 1 hour ago

Who are the 5 living US presidents? Here's the list after Jimmy Carter's death

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpBarack Obama
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us