Donald Trump

Trump Pardons Former Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort, Others

The actions bring to 49 the number of people who Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law.

The actions bring to 49 the number of people who Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations.

On Tuesday, Trump pardoned 15 people, including a pair of congressional Republicans who were strong and early supporters, a 2016 campaign official ensnared in the Russia probe and former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad.

U.S. & World

Relief bill 17 hours ago

COVID Relief Bill Morphs Into a Test of GOP Loyalty to Trump

Coronavirus 19 hours ago

Virus Updates: Over 1M First-Dose Vaccinations; US Secures More Pfizer Shots

Trump's actions in his final weeks in office show a president who is wielding his executive power to reward loyalists and others who he believes have been wronged by a legal system he sees as biased against him and his allies.

This is a developing story

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpTrump administration
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us