politics

Trump names campaign manager Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff

Wiles will be the first ever female White House chief of staff.

By Matt Dixon | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday said Susie Wiles will be White House chief of staff in his forthcoming administration, his campaign said.

Wiles, a Florida native, will be the first woman to hold that position.

“Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns,” Trump said in a statement. “Susie is tough, smart, innovative and is universally admired and respected.”

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

politicsDonald Trump
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us