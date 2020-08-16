Donald Trump

Trump Eyes Putin Meeting Before November Election, Say Four People Familiar With Discussions

U.S. officials have explored potential times and places for a Trump-Putin summit, including next month in New York, said people familiar with discussions

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump has told aides he'd like to hold an in-person meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the November election, according to four people familiar with the discussions.

Administration officials have explored various times and locations for another Trump-Putin summit, including potentially next month in New York, these people said.

The goal of a summit would be for the two leaders to announce progress towards a new nuclear arms control agreement between the U.S. and Russia, the people familiar with the discussions said. One option under consideration is for the two leaders to sign a blueprint for a way forward in negotiations on extending New START, a nuclear arms control treaty between the U.S. and Russia that expires next year, three of the people familiar with the discussions said.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump Aug 14

Virus Updates: Mayors Call for Guaranteed Income; Southern Schools Aim for Fall Football

Coronavirus 1 hour ago

Pregnant in a Pandemic: How COVID-19 Stress May Affect Growing Babies

They said Trump sees a summit as an opportunity to be presidential and demonstrate he's able to negotiate agreements, NBC News reports.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpRussiaVladimir Putin
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us