Trump considers replacing Pete Hegseth, his embattled secretary of defense pick, with Ron DeSantis

President-elect Donald Trump is considering replacing embattled defense secretary choice Pete Hegseth with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to two sources familiar with the decision-making.

DeSantis is “very much in contention,” one source said.

NBC News reported Tuesday that Hegseth’s nomination is in jeopardy because as many as six GOP senators are wavering in their support of him.

The Wall Street Journal first reported overnight that DeSantis was under consideration for the Cabinet post. NBC News reached out to DeSantis' office and the Trump transition team overnight, but didn't immediately receive any responses.

Other possible contenders for the Pentagon top job include Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., according to two sources familiar with the decision-making.

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., who Trump had chosen for White House national security adviser, is also a possible pick for leading the Pentagon, two other sources said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Senators with reservations about Hegseth have expressed concern with allegations involving him and drinking and reports about his treatment of women. Hegseth has denied he mistreated women and did not respond when asked about the drinking allegations on Tuesday evening.

For his part, DeSantis challenged Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in this 2024 cycle and dropped out of the race in January, just days before the New Hampshire primary.

He immediately endorsed Trump despite the two feuding throughout the campaign and the former president nicknaming DeSantis “Ron DeSanctimonious.” Unlike many of Trump’s other picks for his future Cabinet, DeSantis has stated that Trump lost the 2020 election, while others have echoed the president-elect’s comments that it was stolen.

DeSantis was in the Navy and served in the Iraq war, eventually earning the rank of lieutenant commander.

Ernst, meanwhile, served in the Army Reserve and Army National Guard, and ultimately held the rank of lieutenant colonel. She also served in the Iraq War.

Hagerty has no military experience. Before coming to Congress in 2021, served as U.S. ambassador to Japan during the first Trump administration.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: