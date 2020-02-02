Super Bowl

Trump Congratulates Chiefs on Super Bowl Win, But Thanks Kansas, Not Missouri

President Donald Trump congratulated the wrong state

El presidente Donald Trump
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump congratulated the Kansas City Chiefs on their come-from-behind Super Bowl victory on Sunday.

Only he thanked the wrong state, NBC News reports.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure," Trump said in a now deleted tweet. "You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!"

U.S. & World

Super Bowl 2 hours ago

Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs Come From Behind to Defeat 49ers

Coronavirus 1 hour ago

11th US Case of New Virus Confirmed in California

The Chiefs play out of Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Super BowlDonald TrumpMissouriKansas City Chiefs
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us