Trump Called Prince Andrew ‘a Lot of Fun’

“He’s not pretentious. He’s a lot of fun to be with,” Trump told People magazine in 2000

Donald Trump, his girlfriend (and future wife), Melania Knauss, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, Feb. 12, 2000.
President Donald Trump has claimed that he does not know Prince Andrew, but a recently resurfaced interview with People from 2000 says otherwise, showing Trump describing Andrew as "a lot of fun to be with."

“He’s not pretentious. He’s a lot of fun to be with,” Trump told People magazine in 2000, speaking of Andrew.

The article also states that Trump and Andrew, as well as Trump’s then-girlfriend Melania Knauss, had “chatted” at a Halloween costume party hosted by Heidi Klum in New York City in 2000.

