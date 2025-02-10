Third judge blocks Trump's order ending birthright citizenship

A federal judge in New Hampshire has issued an immediate injunction blocking President Donald Trump's effort to restrict birthright citizenship, the latest to do so as challenges are heard across the country.

The New Hampshire challenge is brought by the American Civil Liberties Union and alleges that the Trump administration is "flouting the Constitution’s dictates, congressional intent, and longstanding Supreme Court precedent."

“Denying citizenship to U.S.-born children is not only unconstitutional — it’s also a reckless and ruthless repudiation of American values," said Anthony Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union. "Birthright citizenship is part of what makes the United States the strong and dynamic nation that it is. This order seeks to repeat one of the gravest errors in American history, by creating a permanent subclass of people born in the U.S. who are denied full rights as Americans."

After arguments in federal court in Concord Monday morning, the judge sided with the plaintiffs and issued an immediate injunction on the executive order.

This is one of many challenges to the order coming in across the country. Last week two other federal judges - one in Maryland and one in Seattle - blocked the order.

A federal judge in Boston has also taken arguments under advisement in another challenge of the executive order.

Trump's order was signed on Jan. 20 and is just one of a slew of actions he took in his first days back in office.

The order aims to set new national policy by stating that U.S. government agencies shall not issue to people documents recognizing U.S. citizenship, or accept documents issued by state, local, or other governments or authorities purporting to recognize U.S. citizenship, under certain circumstances.

The order aims to set new national policy by stating that U.S. government agencies shall not issue to people documents recognizing U.S. citizenship, or accept documents issued by state, local, or other governments or authorities purporting to recognize U.S. citizenship, under certain circumstances.

According to the order, the circumstances are when the person's mother was unlawfully present in the U.S.

and the person's father was not a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of the person's birth, or when the person's mother's presence in the U.S. was lawful but temporary, and the person's father was not a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of the person's birth. It calls into question the intention of the Constitution's 14th amendment.

