Capitol Riot

Trump Asks Judge to Throw Out Capitol Riot Lawsuit

Trump was responding to a lawsuit filed by Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump urged a federal judge late Monday to dismiss a lawsuit against him filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat who helped argue the House impeachment case against Trump.

The former president has absolute immunity from civil lawsuits over his official actions while in office, his lawyers argued, and he was free as president to advocate for Congress to take action favorable to him in counting the electoral vote, just as he was free to push Congress to pass bills he supported.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

They also said the lawsuit improperly invites the federal courts "to make a determination about what is or is not proper for the president to say at a political speech advocating for governmental action."

U.S. & World

George Floyd 8 hours ago

Moment of Silence, Rallies Mark Anniversary of George Floyd's Death

1 hour ago

US Downgrades Mexico's Aviation Safety Rating, Barring New Flights

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotDonald TrumpEric Swalwell
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us