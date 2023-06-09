Donald Trump

Trump aide Walt Nauta also indicted in classified documents case

Walt Nauta had come under scrutiny by investigators over his shifting accounts of whether he moved boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago at Trump's urging

Walt Nauta, an aide to Donald Trump, has been indicted on federal criminal charges connected to the former president's alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Nauta was hit with six charges including conspiracy to obstruct, withholding a document or record and scheme to conceal, according to the federal indictment that was unsealed Friday afternoon.

Nauta, Trump's butler and body man — whose legal bills are being paid by a Trump political organization — had come under scrutiny by investigators over his shifting accounts of whether he moved boxes of documents at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida at his urging.

