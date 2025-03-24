Russia-Ukraine War
Ukraine and U.S. teams to meet in Saudi Arabia; U.S. envoy hopeful of ending war

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said he expected “some real progress” at the talks.

By NBC Staff

A resident watches as his neighbour cleans up the damaged apartment in a multi-storey house after a Russian night drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 23, 2025.
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

What to Know

  • Ukraine and Russia are expected to hold indirect U.S.-mediated talks Monday to discuss a pause in long-range attacks targeting energy facilities and civilian infrastructure.
The Ukrainian delegation is expected to meet with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia a day before the indirect talks, Ukraine's President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy said. Ukraine is planning to send technical teams to discuss the details of the partial ceasefire. Follow live updates here.

