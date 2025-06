What to Know U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier today that China's President Xi Jinping was "extremely hard" to make a deal with.

A senior White House official told CNBC that Trump and Xi are likely to speak this week.

Trump signed an executive order increasing the already substantial 25% duties on steel imports he first set in March to 50%.

The two countries have blamed each other for violating a trade agreement reached in Switzerland on May 12. Follow along for live updates.