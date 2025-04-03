Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Markets, economists and U.S. allies react to Trump's expansive new tariffs

Countries seeking to sell goods to the United States will now face taxes as high as 54% based on how the White House is calculating duties on U.S. exports.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • The Trump administration's aggressive global tariff regime against imported goods from some of its closest allies has drawn strong reactions across the board.
  • Countries seeking to sell goods to the United States will now face taxes as high as 54% based on how the White House is calculating duties on U.S. exports, as well as "nonmonetary" trade barriers in response to countries' doing things like manipulating their currencies or serving as "pollution havens."
  • Global markets reacted sharply and swiftly, with investors fleeing U.S. stock indexes and stocks of companies that rely on global supply chains plummeting.
  • The steep tariffs are raising consumer fears that higher prices are on the way.

The steep tariffs are raising consumer fears that higher prices are on the way. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us