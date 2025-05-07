Live updates: Trump's Cabinet takes to the Hill; interest rates to stay steady

What to Know
- Several of Trump's top officials, including his energy, agriculture and treasury secretaries and his FBI director, will testify to Congress today at hearings on the president's budget and other priorities.
- In a wide-ranging interview with BBC radio, former President Joe Biden called President Donald Trump's dealings with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the war in Ukraine "modern-day appeasement" and defended his record on the U.S. economy.
- The Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates unchanged Wednesday as it continued to assess the impact of Trump’s tariffs.
- The Supreme Court said the Trump administration is allowed to implement its ban on transgender people serving in the military while lawsuits proceed.
