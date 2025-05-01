Trump Administration
Live updates: Trump puts market struggles on Biden as economy shrinks under his watch

A bipartisan effort to undo the tariffs President Donald Trump imposed on most countries failed in the Senate.

File. U.S. President Donald Trump walks toward members of the media prior to answering questions before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on April 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump will travel to Michigan for a 100th Day in Office rally.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • A bipartisan measure that sought to undo the sweeping tariffs Trump imposed on most countries this month failed in the Senate. The vote ended in a 49-49 tie.
  • The White House said it signed an economic partnership with Ukraine that includes an agreement on the ownership and extraction of natural resources from the war-torn nation.
  • Former Vice President Kamala Harris returned to the national spotlight with a speech in San Francisco, where she criticized Trump's agenda.

A bipartisan effort to undo the tariffs President Donald Trump imposed on most countries failed in the Senate. Follow along for live updates.

