Live updates: China vows countermeasures over Trump tariffs as trade war threatens to intensify

China says it will “fight to the end” and take countermeasures against the United States to safeguard its own interests
What to Know
- The Commerce Ministry said Tuesday the U.S.‘s imposition of “so-called ‘reciprocal tariffs’” on China is “completely groundless and is a typical unilateral bullying practice.”
- Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, late Monday to push for an early conclusion of negotiations over a bilateral trade deal.
- Trump’s threat Monday of additional tariffs on China raised fresh concerns that his drive to rebalance the global economy could intensify a financially destructive trade war.
