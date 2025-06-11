Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Federal appeals court allows Trump tariffs to stand while appeals proceed

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit extends a similar ruling it made after another federal court struck down the tariffs May 28, saying Trump had overstepped his authority.

By NBC Staff

Trump avisa que si hay protestas contra su desfile militar enfrentarán una "gran fuerza"
EFE

What to Know

  • The Trump administration told immigration judges to dismiss cases in a tactic to speed up arrests.
  • Elon Musk says he now "regrets" some of his social media posts about Trump after major fallout.
  • May's inflation report is expected to provide the most definitive look yet at whether U.S. companies are passing the cost of higher import duties on to customers.
  • The U.S. and China have reached an agreement on trade, representatives from both sides said after a second day of high-level talks in London.

A federal appeals court agreed Tuesday to let the government keep collecting President Donald Trump’s sweeping import taxes while challenges to his signature trade policy continue on appeal. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us