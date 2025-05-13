Trump Administration
Live updates: Trump travels to Saudi Arabia to kick off first major foreign trip

He is also scheduled to travel to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this week.

U.S. President Donald Trump is greeted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he arrives at King Khalid International Airport on May 13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Trump begins a multi-nation tour of the Gulf region focused on expanding economic ties and reinforcing security cooperation with key U.S. allies.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia today to begin his first major international trip of his second term. He is also scheduled to travel to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this week.
  • The visit to the Gulf States comes at a crucial moment for diplomacy as U.S. officials work quickly to make trade deals following Trump's sweeping tariffs. U.S. and Chinese officials announced yesterday that they had reached an agreement to temporarily pause their reciprocal tariffs.
  • Trump is also facing backlash over the administration's decision to accept a luxury jet from Qatar to be used as Air Force One.

