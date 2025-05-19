Live updates: Trump hopes for ceasefire progress in Russia-Ukraine war during phone call with Putin

What to Know
- President Donald Trump is set to speak today with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in what the U.S. president said is an attempt to stop the “bloodbath” of the war in Ukraine.
- The House Budget Committee advanced President Donald Trump’s multitrillion-dollar domestic policy package Sunday night, two days after a group of conservatives voted to reject it.
- Pope Leo XIV and JD Vance meet ahead of US-led diplomatic flurry to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine
Trump set to implore Putin to end the 'bloodbath' in Ukraine in high-stakes phone call. Follow along for live updates.