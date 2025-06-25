Live updates: Trump attends NATO summit amid rising tensions

What to Know Trump was arriving at the summit later Wednesday after raising questions a day earlier about his commitment to NATO’s cornerstone mutual defense guarantee.

Spurred by Trump’s demands that NATO allies share the burden of defense spending more fairly, leaders are set to pledge to spend 5% of their economic output on defense by 2035.

On Tuesday, Trump complained that “there’s a problem with Spain. Spain is not agreeing, which is very unfair to the rest of them, frankly.”

The White House has not said what other world leaders Trump would meet with one-on-one while in The Hague, but he said he was likely to cross paths with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President Trump is set to meet face-to-face with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Follow along for live updates.

