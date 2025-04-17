What to Know
- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House today.
- The Supreme Court will release opinions this morning.
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff will travel to Paris for talks with European allies on U.S. efforts to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
- The Trump administration released a series of documents yesterday that revealed new details in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man deported to El Salvador a month ago in what a government lawyer called an "administrative error."
Meloni will be the first European leader to meet Trump since he announced tariffs on European imports. Follow along for live updates.