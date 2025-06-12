What to Know
- Reaching a deal is one of several diplomatic priorities being juggled by U.S. President Donald Trump and his trusted friend and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.
- The U.S. is drawing down the presence of staffers who are not deemed essential to operations in the Middle East and their loved ones due to the potential for regional unrest.
- A failure to get a deal could see tensions further spike in a Middle East on edge over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.
- Israel is considering taking military action against Iran — most likely without U.S. support — in the coming days, sources say.
Iran and the United States will hold a sixth round of negotiations this Sunday in Oman to address Tehran’s accelerating nuclear program, Oman's foreign minister announced Thursday, amid rising regional tensions. Follow along for live updates.