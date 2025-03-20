Trump Administration
Live updates: Trump set to sign executive order shuttering the Education Department

Secretary Linda McMahon recently cut its workforce in half in the first step toward fulfilling Trump's goal of dismantling the agency.

  • President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Thursday to close the Education Department
  • President Jimmy Carter established the department in 1979 after Congress passed the Department of Education Organization Act in bipartisan votes.
  • A coalition of 21 Democratic attorneys general filed a lawsuit last week arguing any attempt by Trump to eliminate the department is unlawful.

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order shuttering the Education Department. Follow live updates below.

