Live updates: Trump administration stops new student visa interviews

Trump is expected to sign executive orders this afternoon.

By NBC Staff

  • The Trump administration on Tuesday stopped scheduling new interviews for international students seeking visas to study in the United States as the State Department prepares for expanded social media screening of applicants, according to an internal cable seen by NBC News.
  • The administration has dramatically stepped up its pace of deportations, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement data obtained by NBC News, and in April, for the first time this year, it deported more people than the Biden administration did during the same period last year.
  • President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders this afternoon.

The Trump administration on Tuesday stopped scheduling new interviews for international students seeking visas to study in the U.S., according to an internal cable seen by NBC News.

