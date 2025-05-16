Live updates: President Trump set to end Middle East trip and return to D.C.

What to Know
- President Donald Trump is on the fourth and final day of his Middle East trip. Having inked a huge AI datacenter project, Trump plans to tour an interfaith site in Abu Dhabi before returning to Washington.
- The Department of Homeland Security and Secret Service are investigating a social media post by former FBI Director James Comey that several U.S. officials interpreted as calling for Trump's assassination, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.
- Trump said yesterday that the U.S. was "in very serious negotiations with Iran for long-term peace" and "getting close" to securing a nuclear deal.
Trump will head back to the capital as House Republicans scramble to corral the votes needed to pass a massive bill for his agenda. Follow along for live updates.