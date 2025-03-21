Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump and Hegseth to speak at Oval Office

A judge is demanding answers from the Justice Department on whether deportation flights flouted Trump's orders.

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are set to speak from the Oval Office this morning.
  • Elon Musk, meanwhile, is scheduled to visit the Pentagon for a meeting and a briefing, according to three defense officials. Two of the officials said China will be among the topics at the briefing, but the briefing will be unclassified.
  • A federal judge blasted the Justice Department’s latest response to his demand for more information about deportation flights that were carried out under a wartime law known as the Alien Enemies Act, calling it “woefully insufficient.”

Follow along for the latest news surrounding the Trump administration.

Trump Administration
